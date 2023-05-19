The band played on, and Cordy, Ada Jean and Eliza Brumley enjoyed a cool treat from Wu’s Shaved Ice. For the sisters, who attended the first Main Street Farmers Market of the season with their parents Kim and Scott Brumley, baby sister Peggy, and grandmother Sharon Karnes, Thursday marked the start of a favorite summer tradition. The Community Pavilion on South Main Street in Washington’s downtown was abuzz of activity as people browsed vendors, grabbed a late lunch or an after-dinner treat, and strolled the market to the tune of live music. The Main Street Farmers Market runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Main Street Pavilion through October.

