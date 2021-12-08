The Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania announced the winners of its first essay contest, held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. More than 20 students from school districts in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties submitted 250-word essays during the contest. The three winners – Jenna Kolaczynski and Nikki Zhang, juniors at Canon-McMillan High School, and Tylie Perok, a junior at Charleroi Area High School – were awarded cash prizes and certificates of recognition.

