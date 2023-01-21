Laura Hough, Washington County’s prothonotary, has announced a reelection bid.
If she is successful, it will be the second term for Hough, who became the first registered Republican to hold the office in 40 years following the 2019 election.
The prothonotary’s office handles record keeping for all civil cases that come before the county’s Court of Common Pleas. In a news release, Hough’s campaign pointed to such accomplishments as a new case management system that is set to be implemented this spring and other upgrades to communication systems. The campaign also noted that when the COVID-19 emergency was in place in 2020, Hough’s office made images of filed documents available remotely, provided the ability to file documents by email, and continued filing operations during the emergency period.
Before becoming prothonotary, Hough had been a two-term supervisor in West Pike Run Township and a volunteer in the California Area School District.
The primary is set for Tuesday, May 16.
