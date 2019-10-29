After nearly 20 years, there will be a new district attorney in Greene County following the general election Nov. 5.
The two candidate on the ballot are Jessica Phillips of Waynesburg, Democrat, and David Russo of Jackson Township, Republican. Patrick Fitch of Waynesburg, who lost to Phillips in the May primary, also plans to run as a write-in candidate.
Marjorie Fox, who’s held the position since 2001, decided not to run for another four-year term, and instead, is supporting Phillips in the race. Fox said that after the primary, she hired Phillips as a part-time assistant district attorney. Fitch, who had been working as an assistant district attorney, left the position for another job after Phillips was hired, according to Fox.
Phillips said she ran because she wants to keep “politics and special interests” outside the office of district attorney to ensure that “the law applies equally to everyone.
“I really want to ensure that police efforts aren’t undermined by a ‘good ol’ boy’ approach to prosecution,” she said.
One issue she wants to address is a more effective prosecution of assaults on the staff and officers at SCI Greene from inmates already serving life sentences.
“My father was a corrections officer,” she said. “Their safety is a priority for me.”
Russo, a defense attorney in Waynesburg, did not return multiple calls and requests for comment.