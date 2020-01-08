State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, is seeking re-election in the 50th Legislative District, which includes all of Greene County and parts of Washington and Fayette counties.
During her current, two-year term, she was elected by her colleagues as Southwest Delegation chairman and was appointed deputy whip.
“I’m proud to bring a rational and clear-headed voice to conversations in Harrisburg,” Snyder said in a news release. “I’ve always put people before politics, and that enables me to help the people I represent. I’ll never stop fighting for Southwestern Pennsylvania values.”
Snyder, 64, is also Democratic chairwoman of the bipartisan Coal Caucus and a member of the Oil and Gas Caucus.
In 2017 Snyder worked with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to secure mining permits for Consol Energy’s Bailey Mine, where more than 600 work.
She is advocating a bill that would prevent Pennsylvania from joining New England states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative without a vote from the General Assembly. The initiative would tax carbon output and displace coal and gas workers in this part of Pennsylvania.
Snyder also serves on the Steel Caucus, Sportsman Caucus, Second Amendment Caucus, Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services Caucus and the Pro-Life Caucus. She is a the founding chairwoman of the bipartisan Broadband Caucus, and received the broadband champion award from the Keystone Initiative for Network-Based Education and Research, a nonprofit group that helps communities gain access to reliable high-speed internet service.
Greene County’s sole state representative was also named Pennsylvania Corrections Officers Association’s legislator of the year in 2017 for her legislation to ensure every corrections officer has access to pepper spray.
A former Greene County commissioner, Snyder previously worked as deputy director for U.S. Rep. Frank Mascara.
A graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School, she and her husband, Jack, live on a small farm. They have two daughters and three grandchildren. A member of the Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club and St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Jefferson, she serves as a lector and Eucharistic minister.
The Pennsylvania Democratic primary is scheduled for April 28 and the general election will be Nov. 3.