After an unsuccessful run for a third term as a Washington County Commissioner, Harlan Shober announced his candidacy for the state House of Representatives in the 48th District.
The district includes the Washington and Canonsburg areas and Shober's home community, Chartiers Township.
State Rep. Tim O'Neal, 39, of South Strabane Township, a Republican, has held the seat since a special election in May 2018. He filed nominating petitions on Monday, according to a Department of State website.
Shober, 75, a Democrat, said in a news release, “I have more to give as a public servant.”
Shober said he would like to "ensure the completion of work I started as county commissioner.
"As state representative, I will continue work to address flooding along the Chartiers Creek Watershed, meeting the critical needs of our emergency medical services and firefighters, as well as continuing to address mental health issues and the opioid crisis."
Shober was a manager at AT&T for 32 years, then owned a custom home building business, Shober Homes Inc., for 14 years.
He served as a Chartiers-Houston School director for 12 years and then as chairman of the Chartiers Township board of supervisors for 16 years.
In 2011, Shober was elected as a Washington County commissioner.
He was president of the Washington County Builders Association, president of the Washington County Association of Township Officials and chairman of the finance committee of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
Most recently he was president and board chairman of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Shober also served on the boards of United Way, Blueprints, Washington County Mental Health Advisory and the Washington Symphony Orchestra.
A six-year veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, he is a member of the Houston American Legion, Greater Canonsburg Lions Club, Canonsburg Elks Lodge, Chartiers Masonic Lodge and First United Presbyterian Church of Houston, where he is an elder.
He and his wife, Jackie, are the parents of four and grandparents of 12.
The 48th Legislative District also includes Houston, North Strabane, East Washington and North Franklin.
State house terms last for two years. The Pennsylvania primary election is April 28.