The Washington County Republican Party, which celebrated history-making wins last month with the ousting of three countywide Democratic incumbents and the capture of two vacant row office seats, reported spending $67,226 in the most recent reporting period.
But an attempt to follow the money is difficult because the last campaign finance report the local Republican Party filed with the Washington County elections office was an annual accounting bearing a Feb. 4, 2019, time stamp.
In a column on the form filed Wednesday related to the Nov. 5 election that calls for “amount brought forward from last report,” the space was left blank.
The 30-day post-election cycle reports were due Dec. 5. The Washington County Republican Party submitted its form Dec. 11, and was assessed an $80 penalty. The maximum penalty under the State Election Code for late filers is $250.
Although the reporting period begins Oct. 22, it lists a contribution from the Nick Sherman for County Commissioner Committee from Oct. 17 of $27,000 and one from within the reporting period for $6,500.
The “Friends With Diana” Irey Vaughan commissioner committee donated $20,000 to the Washington County Republicans Oct. 23. Rounding out the major contributors were $12,500 from the energy-related EQT State Political Action Committee and $2,000 from the “Elect Gene Vittone District Attorney” committee.
Republicans paid $12,500 to the M7 campaign consulting agency of former state representative Jim Christiana of Beaver County, and a total of $65,000 in “candidate support” to the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, $27,000 of which pre-dates the post-election reporting cycle.
“We’re going to have to catch up on it,” said David Ball, spokesman for the Washington County Republican Party. He said the treasurer may have “accumulated the expenditures. I don’t have it in front of me. She was under the impression she didn’t have to file.”
Melanie Ostrander, Washington County elections director, said although her office, by law, is permitted to assess penalties for late filings, an audit of campaign finance is the responsibility of any five electors to petition the court within 90 days after the filing deadline.
“I’m only the administrator,” Ostrander said. “I accept the reports. I make sure they’ve been properly signed and notarized. We do not question the line items.”
In contrast, the Washington County Democratic Committee, in an amended post-election report, brought forward $12,986 and raised $2,310. Its largest single contributor was $1,000 from Bridge Across PA PAC of Philadelphia.
The county Democratic committee reported spending $5,532 during the reporting period, leaving a balance of $9,764.
In the hotly-contested county commissioners race, Irey Vaughan’s committee far outpaced her opponents, spending $105,736 in the final days of the campaign, including a $4,423 payment to Bistecca Steakhouse and Wine Bar at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino for an election-night victory party.
As top vote-getter, Irey Vaughan is in line to become chairman of the board of commissioners when it reorganizes at 10 a.m. Jan. 6. Taking into account the 3% annual raise set to take effect in January, the commission chairman’s salary will be $97,762.
The committee of Irey Vaughan’s running mate, Nick Sherman, spent $22,220 in the final stretch, ending with a cash balance of $449 and unpaid debts and obligations of $20,175, according to its campaign finance filing.
Except for a four-year stint in the 1990s when Republicans held the majority of seats on the three-member commission, January will mark the first time in nearly 80 years that Republicans control the board.
Democrat Larry Maggi, who is chairman of the board until the expiration of his current term, finished second in balloting, but he will be finding himself as a representative of the minority party for the first time since he was first elected in 2003.
Maggi’s committee spent $26,611 according to the most recent reporting period concluding Nov. 25. It ended with a a cash balance of $158,636.
His running mate, Harlan Shober, who lost his seat on the board, finished fourth in the balloting after his committee reported spending $54,232. His committee’s ending balance was $13,624.
Voters can choose up to two commission candidates, with the top three taking office in the new year to ensure minority-party representation on the board.
Shober’s committee also had to pay a penalty of $40 for filing documentation that was due Dec. 5 four days late on Dec. 9.
The committees of the two Republican commissioner candidates outspent those of their Democratic counterparts by $47,113 during the reporting period.