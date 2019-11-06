Former Washington mayor Brenda Davis defeated an incumbent Democrat whose candidacy was clouded by a state police investigation into $96,000 missing from his Washington County row office.
Davis racked up 25,088 votes to Frank Scandale’s 18,573 with 179 of 180 precincts reporting unofficial results.
Scandale ran unopposed for clerk of courts in 2015. County Controller Michael Namie released an audit of Scandale’s row office in July, and the commissioners asked state police to initiate an investigation. No charges have been filed.
Neither Davis nor Scandale could immediately be reached for comment prior to the deadline.
Meanwhile, incumbent Republican District Attorney Gene Vittone was coasting toward a win over Assistant Public Defender Jake Mihalov, a Democrat.
Vittone appeared to have the largest margin of anyone in a countywide race with 28,112 votes to 16,245 for Mihalov, who was making his political debut.
Among the open seats, Republican Tom Flickinger had 23,076 votes to Democrat Lisa Carpenter’s 21,021. Long-time Democrat Francis King announced his retirement earlier this year.
Republican Laura Hough was in the process of ousting incumbent Democrat Joy Schury Ranko as prothonotary. Unofficial results showed Hough with 22,487 votes to Ranko’s 21,327.
The tightest row office race of the night was in an open seat for register of wills. Republican James Roman was leading with 22,409 votes to Democrat Suzanne Archer’s 21,651.
Also on the Washington County ballot, Traci McDonald Kemp ran unopposed for a 10-year term as Common Pleas Court judge. Appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf after she won both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary, the oath of office McDonald Kemp took in August lasts through the end of this year.
Coroner S. Timothy Warco also run unopposed with both major-party nominations.
There was one contest among Washington County magisterial district judge candidates, with Republican Jimmy Saieva leading Democrat Chuckie Tenny.
Judge David Mark is retiring from the Canonsburg-based office that also includes Canton and Chartiers townships and Houston Borough.