The Washington County commissioners on Thursday unanimously appointed David Ball, vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, and Christina Proctor, first vice chairwoman of the county Democratic Party, as members of the newly formed election review committee.
Each of the three commissioners also named three members of the committee, which will convene at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 in the public meeting room of the Courthouse Square office building.
David Bober of Canonsburg, upon learning of the new committee, came to the commissioners’ meeting and volunteered, saying that in elections, “everything needs to be squeaky clean to keep our country free and under the Constitution.”
Although Bober’s request to serve on the board did not result in an appointment, commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said after the meeting that the public is welcome to attend the committee’s meetings to present their concerns and ideas.
The commissioners also plan to convene the first of a series of town hall meetings, billed as “county government on the road,” from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education and Conference Center of Mon Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela.
Asked if the first town hall meeting will include a demonstration of a new voting machine with a paper trail, Commissioner Nick Sherman said, “We plan on having it there,” and added the intent of the town hall is to “inform the public of the services the county provides.”
Invited guests, according to the initial draft of a flier, are the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Aging Services, Elections, Planning, Public Safety, Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Children and Youth Services, Victims’ Services, Drug and Alcohol Commission, district attorney’s office, clerk of courts, prothonotary, register of wills, sheriff’s office, treasurer, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, Mon Valley Chamber of Commerce and Pennsylvania Career Link.