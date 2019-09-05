Major political parties, independents and minor parties can submit candidates’ names to the Washington County elections office to appear on local ballots due to vacancies.
Whether a candidate went through the primary election process has some bearing on individual situations, according to Melanie Ostrander, Washington County elections director.
Substitutes must be submitted to the elections office by the close of business on Sept. 16.
In Hopewell Township, Ron Brandenburg, a Republican, resigned as township supervisor, and the township’s request for applications to fill the position through the end of the year has already passed. Who will fill the position for the remainder of this year is to be considered at the next supervisors meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
But because Brandenburg’s and other resignations occurred well in advance of the allotted period before the municipal election on Nov. 5, voters will have a chance to weigh in on who will take office in January 2020.
Ostrander said Thursday that Brandenburg was elected in 2015 to a six-year term that would have expired as 2021 came to a close.
“This will be on the ballot as a two-year term,” she said.
In Donegal Township, Supervisor Mike Smith resigned earlier this year, and Tom Greaves was appointed in April to fill the seat for the remainder of 2019.
The Donegal seat will appear on the November ballot as a four-year term.
A ballot vacancy in one Washington County municipality has already been filled by members of one party.
In Canonsburg, Democratic Councilwoman Fran Coleman resigned from the ballot because she has moved, Ostrander said.
Democrats have chosen Edward Yorke to run for a four-year term in November to represent the borough’s second ward. Other parties, in this case, do not have an opportunity to choose someone because Yorke is a substitute for Coleman, who won a Democratic nomination in the May 21 primary.
Rich Russo is also running in the second ward as a Democratic and Republican nominee in the general election, when two borough council members are to be elected.
Two two-year council seats will also be on the ballot in Marianna Borough due to resignations that occurred after the May primary.
Additionally, Scott Jones won a Democratic nomination to run for a four-year term, and Gerald Kerr obtained both the Democratic and Republican nominations for a two-year seat that will also be on the Marianna ballot.
Ostrander said the state Election Code requires her to send notifications of vacancies to the major parties, but if independents or minor parties become aware of slots, they can also participate in the process.