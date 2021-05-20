MONESSEN – Monessen’s mayor who abandoned City Hall for his first two years in office lost his bid Tuesday for the Democratic nomination to a local businessman.
Ron Mozer, who owns a technology firm, defeated Matthew Shorraw by more than 250 votes, according to unofficial Westmoreland County election results.
“I want to try and bring some order and sense to things,” said Mozer, 66, owner of Crystaline Technology, which provides surveillance cameras to municipalities.
Mozer said Shorraw has not contacted him about the election. There are 226 Republican write-in votes in the race.
Shorraw is approaching the end of his first four-year term. He skipped most meetings during his first two years in office, making allegations he didn’t feel safe and of corruption.
He did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.