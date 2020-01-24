Next Tuesday is the first day to circulate nomination petitions, and in advance of that, a local legislator has announced a reelection bid.
State Rep. Tim O’Neal, 39, of South Strabane Township, is seeking a second, two-year term in the 48th Legislative District, but it’s actually the third time he’ll be running.
O’Neal took office after a special election in May 2018 to succeed Brandon Neuman in the 48th Legislative District, which includes the Washington-Canonsburg area. Neuman had become a Washington County judge.
During his time in the Legislature, O’Neal has addressed concerns about a rare form of pediatric cancer in part of the district and he helped secure a $100,000 state grant for scientific research.
In December, O’Neal sponsored legislation to require the state to transfer any excess dollars into the Rainy-Day Fund to tighten fiscal oversight and improve the Commonwealth’s overall financial position.
O’Neal, a Republican, also helped to secure more than $1.5 million state funding to renovate the Landmark Building on East Maiden Street, Washington, and the obstetrics unit at Washington Hospital.
He served on the committee that, by law, evaluates governmental and nongovernmental requests on how to distribute gambling revenue from The Meadows Racetrack and Casino through what is known as the Local Share Account.
O’Neal is a veteran of the Afghanistan war, where, as a U.S. Army Ranger, he earned a Bronze Star with a V for gallantry in combat.
He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh Katz graduate school. Before being elected, he was a human resources director for a Pittsburgh corporation.
O’Neal and his wife, Julia, are the parents of two children, Lucy, 10, and Daniel, 6.
In addition to the aforementioned communities, the district also includes Chartiers, East Washington, Houston, North Franklin and North Strabane.
All seats in the state House of Representatives are on the ballot this year in the Pennsylvania primary on April 28. The base salary for a state legislator is $87,180.