Updated at 9:34 p.m.
Polls have officially closed in Pennsylvania. Check back throughout the night for results.
In Washington County, with 75 precincts:
County Commissioner
Larry Maggi: 26.9% ; 9505 votes
Harlan Shober: 22.7% ; 8029 votes
Diana Irey Vaughan: 26.6% ; 9388 votes
Nick Sherman: 23.2% ; 8155 votes
District Attorney
Jacob Mihalov: 37.9% ; 7119 votes
Gene Vittone: 62% ; 11655 votes
Register of Wills
Suzanne Archer: 50.9% ; 9513 votes
James Roman: 49.1% ; 9176 votes
County Treasurer
Lisa Carpenter: 49.9% ; 9324 votes
Tom Flickinger: 49.9% ; 9319 votes
Clerk of Courts
Frank Scandale: 44% ; 8136 votes
Brenda Davis: 55.9% ; 10342 votes
Prothonotary
Joy Schury Ranko: 51.4% ; 9531 votes
Laura Hough: 48.6% ; 9012 votes
Mayor of Washington
Scott Putnam: 54.3% ; 716 votes
Mark Kennison: 45.4% ; 599 votes
Washington City Council
Kenneth Westcott: 30.8% ; 741 votes
Joseph Pintola: 28.8% ; 691 votes
Joseph DeThomas: 21% ; 505 votes
Dana Hammond: 19.1% ; 458 votes
In Greene County, with 13 precincts and 1828 votes:
County Commissioner
Blair Zimmerman: 23.1% ; 806 votes
Dave Coder: 19.1% ; 668 votes
Betsy Rohanna McClure: 28.2% ; 985 votes
Mike Belding: 29.5% ; 1033 votes
District Attorney
Jessica Phillips: 29.1% ; 520 votes
David Russo: 37% : 661 votes
Write-In: 33.9% ; 605 votes
For detailed results, visit your respective county's website.