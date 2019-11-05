Bill could usher Pennsylvania elections into a new era

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, shows an ExpressVote XL voting machine displayed at City Hall, in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania, a state that has ranked in the bottom tier in election laws, fast-tracked legislation that was negotiated behind closed doors that could usher in some advancement. The bill could be the most substantive changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years.

Updated at 9:34 p.m. 

Polls have officially closed in Pennsylvania. Check back throughout the night for results. 

In Washington County, with 75 precincts:

County Commissioner

Larry Maggi: 26.9% ; 9505 votes

Harlan Shober: 22.7% ; 8029 votes

Diana Irey Vaughan: 26.6% ; 9388 votes

Nick Sherman: 23.2% ; 8155 votes

District Attorney

Jacob Mihalov: 37.9% ; 7119 votes

Gene Vittone: 62% ; 11655 votes

Register of Wills

Suzanne Archer: 50.9% ; 9513 votes

James Roman: 49.1% ; 9176 votes

County Treasurer

Lisa Carpenter: 49.9% ; 9324 votes

Tom Flickinger: 49.9% ; 9319 votes 

Clerk of Courts

Frank Scandale: 44% ; 8136 votes

Brenda Davis: 55.9% ; 10342 votes

Prothonotary

Joy Schury Ranko: 51.4% ; 9531 votes

Laura Hough: 48.6% ; 9012 votes

Mayor of Washington

Scott Putnam: 54.3% ; 716 votes

Mark Kennison: 45.4% ; 599 votes

Washington City Council

Kenneth Westcott: 30.8% ; 741 votes

Joseph Pintola: 28.8% ; 691 votes

Joseph DeThomas: 21% ; 505 votes

Dana Hammond: 19.1% ; 458 votes

In Greene County, with 13 precincts and 1828 votes: 

County Commissioner

Blair Zimmerman: 23.1% ; 806 votes

Dave Coder: 19.1% ; 668 votes

Betsy Rohanna McClure: 28.2% ; 985 votes

Mike Belding: 29.5% ; 1033 votes

District Attorney

Jessica Phillips: 29.1% ; 520 votes

David Russo: 37% : 661 votes

Write-In: 33.9% ; 605 votes

For detailed results, visit your respective county's website. 

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription