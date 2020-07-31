With less than 100 days until the Nov. 3 election, Dr. Joanne Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party candidate for president, plans a stop at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main St.
The Libertarians have booked the show tent.
“To respect the importance of social distancing guidelines we are holding our rally outside and providing attendees with masks and hand sanitizers,” Washington County Libertarian Party Chairman Demo Agoris of Houston, a former borough councilman, said in a news release.
“Not even COVID-19 can stop us.”
Agoris asked attendees to stay hydrated in the summer heat, “And if you are feeling unwell, stay home.”
Jorgensen, 63, of Greenville, S.C., is a professor of psychology at Clemson University. Her Libertarian platform calls for shrinking the size of government, favors more nuclear power plants and more competition in health care to reduce overall costs.
The rally in Washington will be followed by stops at 2:30 p.m. in Cedar Creek Park, Pavilion No. 6, 453 Evergreen Drive, Belle Vernon, and, at 5 p.m. in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
From there, Jorgensen’s bus tour plans to head to Northwestern Pennsylvania to wrap up Monday in Harrisburg.