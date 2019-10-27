The 2019 general election marks the return this week of the League of Women Voters of Washington County’s Voters Guide sponsored by the Observer-Reporter.
Although the league was unable to compile a guide for the 2019 primary, the publication this week will list many candidates who are running Nov. 5.
The Observer-Reporter will distribute a printed version of the Voters Guide with the newspaper Wednesday. The Almanac will also carry the Voters Guide this week.
The guide will have a list of statewide judges seeking retention, and a proposed amendment to the state Constitution, known as “Marsy’s Law,” regarding crime victims’ rights.
On the Washington County ballots for this election are candidates for the following offices: Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge, county Court of Common Pleas judge, commissioner, district attorney, register of wills/clerk of Orphan’s Court, treasurer, clerk of courts, prothonotary, coroner, magisterial district judge and school directors.
The leagued asked candidates for all these offices to fill out and return a questionnaire or file the information directly online through the website Vote411.org, which voters can also access.
When entering a home address, the site will display all the offices on the ballot with all the names of the candidates listed.
“Once candidates entered their information, we used it as well to make a print version of the guide, necessary for those who do not have computers,” said Susan Hanawalt, one of the league members who spearheaded the project along with Hazel Murray.
Because there are so many municipal offices at this election, they could not be included in the Voters Guide. Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander has, through the county elections office website, under “Candidate Information,” has listed “2019 Election Candidates” for statewide, countywide and citywide offices, plus township and borough office and school director.
At Vote411.org, voters can also make sure they are registered to vote or check the location of their polling place. Those with questions about the Nov. 5 ballot can call the Washington County elections office at 724-228-6750.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy issues. Voters are permitted to bring a copy of the guide to polls.
“Someone has to collect the lists on who is running for the offices and contact them to participate. Several of us in the Washington County League of Women Voters felt it was critical for us to try to complete this step,” Hanawalt said.
“The absence of recent voters guides had been noticed, as voters like to have full information on what will be on the ballot,” she added. “We are grateful to the Observer-Reporter for continuing their great tradition of printing and distributing the guide.”