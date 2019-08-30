Traci McDonald, as a little girl shopping uptown with her mother at Lang's Fashions and trying on footwear at Union Shoe Store, was aware of the grand stone courthouse that loomed above the intersection of South Main and West Beau streets.
The little girl didn't know back then she was destined to make history at the Washington County Courthouse in not one, but in two ways.
On Friday, for the first time in the county's 238-year history, a black woman took the oath of office as a Washington County Common Pleas Court judge. And when she ascended the steps to the bench, she became part of a seven-member team, the largest complement of full-time jurists since the Legislature enacted the expansion of the Washington County Court in 2017.
Traci McDonald-Kemp, 48, in a courtroom where she had previously prosecuted criminal cases as a deputy district attorney, fulfilled Gov. Tom Wolf's nomination. The state Senate unanimously approved her appointment June 27.
Gwendolyn Simmons, whose late husband, Paul A. Simmons, was Washington County's first black judge in the 1970s, told the packed courtroom, "It is a history-making event in the history of Washington County," and reminded the audience, "This is a true example of what America is all about."
McDonald-Kemp thanked the many who helped in her campaign, and harking back she said, "Even as a young child, I recognized the power this place had."
McDonald-Kemp transcended party lines in the May primary on her path to becoming a judge, and the governor appointed her for the remainder of this year to fill the seventh-seat vacancy. She resigned her magisterial district judgeship in the Cecil Township area at the close of business Thursday before donning the robe again in Friday morning's ceremony.
On Tuesday, she faces a full calendar including dependency, delinquency and protection orders.
A graduate of Washington High School, Clarion University and the University of Pittsburgh Law School, she and her husband reside in McDonald with their two daughters.
Voters will also see her name as she runs unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election for a full, 10-year term.