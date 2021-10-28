Judge, Court of Common Pleas

Term: 10 years

Salary: $186,665

Gary Gilman

Age: 59

Residence: North Strabane

Profession: Judge, Washington County Court of Common Pleas

Education: Washington & Jefferson College, American University Law School

Magisterial District Judge

Term: 6 years, requires living in the district

Salary: $93,338

Patrick Puskarich

Party: Republican

Age: 53

Residence: Washington

Profession: Deputy sheriff with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department

Education: Graduated from Magisterial District Judge School, Deputy Sheriff Academy and Trinity High School. Attended Thiel College and California University of Pennsylvania.

Kelly Stewart

Party: Democratic

Age: 49

Residence: Washington

Profession: Administrative assistant in the intake unit at the Washington County District Attorney’s office

Education: Graduate of Point Park University, ICM School of Business, Washington High School

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In