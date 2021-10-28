Judge, Court of Common Pleas
Term: 10 years
Salary: $186,665
Gary Gilman
Age: 59
Residence: North Strabane
Profession: Judge, Washington County Court of Common Pleas
Education: Washington & Jefferson College, American University Law School
Magisterial District Judge
Term: 6 years, requires living in the district
Salary: $93,338
Patrick Puskarich
Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Washington
Profession: Deputy sheriff with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department
Education: Graduated from Magisterial District Judge School, Deputy Sheriff Academy and Trinity High School. Attended Thiel College and California University of Pennsylvania.
Kelly Stewart
Party: Democratic
Age: 49
Residence: Washington
Profession: Administrative assistant in the intake unit at the Washington County District Attorney’s office
Education: Graduate of Point Park University, ICM School of Business, Washington High School