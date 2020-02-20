While the focus for many voters in 2020 will be the presidential race, a few primary challenges within the Republican Party are shaping up for April 28 balloting while November contests between established foes appear likely.
According to information on the Pennsylvania Department of State website after the 5 p.m. Tuesday filing deadline, Republicans will have choices to make in one state senatorial race and in two state legislative matchups.
In the 37th Senatorial District, which includes Peters Township in Washington County, two who were left out in the cold when Republicans went with D. Raja in January 2019 for a special election are trying again.
Devlin Robinson of Bridgeville and Jeff Neff of Sewickley were among the half-dozen candidates who made bids for the special election to serve out the state Senate term of Guy Reschenthaler, who was elected to Congress, but neither received the nod last winter of South Hills area conferees. They’re battling this time for the nomination to take on incumbent Democrat Pam Iovino in the general election.
Iovino, a Mt. Lebanon resident, prevailed in the special election last April, and she’s running unopposed on the Democratic primary ballot this time around.
Odd-numbered state senatorial districts are on the ballot this year.
Two primary contests among GOP members are also shaping up in state House districts that include parts of Washington County.
In the 39th District, incumbent state Rep. Mike Puskaric of Union Township has a challenger in Tom Kirsch of Bethel Park. Sara-Summer Oliphant of South Park filed on the Democratic ticket.
In the 49th District, Tony Bottino Jr. of Carroll Township is running against incumbent Republican state Rep. Bud Cook of West Pike Run Township, who is seeking a third, two-year term. Democrat Randy Barli of Coal Center also filed.
Two of three candidates in a March 17 special election in Westmoreland County to fill the seat vacated by Justin Walsh, who went from the state legislative seat in the 58th District to a judgeship, have also filed as candidates in the April primary just five weeks later. They are Democrat Robert L. Prah Jr. of Rostraver Township and Republican Eric M. Davanzo of South Huntingdon Township. Libertarian Ken Bach of Smithton is also on the ballot in the March special election, but third-party candidates who want their names to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot have until Aug. 3 to file nomination papers.
Several candidates will be running in uncontested primaries, but two incumbents will be facing the same opponents in 2020 as in 2018.
In the 40th Legislative District, Republican state Rep. Natalie Mihalek of Upper St. Clair will again be running against Democrat Sharon Guidi of Peters Township.
In the 46th Legislative District, Republican state Rep. Jason Ortitay of Cecil Township will again be facing Democrat Byron Timmins, also of Cecil.
In four races, incumbents will be up against new challengers in the fall.
In the 14th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Peters Township will have an autumn opponent in Democrat William A. Marx of Delmont, Westmoreland County. The district includes all of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, plus part of Westmoreland County.
In the 15th Legislative District, state Rep. Josh Kail of Beaver Borough, a Republican, faces Democrat Robert T. Williams Sr. of Brighton Township, Beaver County. The district includes western Washington County.
In the 48th Legislative District, state Rep. Tim O’Neal of South Strabane, a Republican, faces former Washington County Commissioner Harlan G. Shober Jr. of Chartiers Township, a Democrat.
In the 50th Legislative District, state Rep. Pam Snyder, a Democrat from Morgan Township, faces Republican Larry W. Yost II of Dunkard Township. Both candidates are from Greene County, and the district encompasses small parts of Washington and Fayette counties.
Candidates for Congress and the Pennsylvania Legislature run for two-year terms.
Also on the ballot along with president and statewide row office are many candidates vying to be chosen as delegates or alternates to Democratic and Republican Party presidential nominating conventions.
Those who have filed can withdraw their candidacies on or before March 4. The validity of nominating petitions can also be challenged in court, the outcome of which could change the line-ups.