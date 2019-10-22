As the number of polling places increased in North Strabane and Cecil townships, so has the need for workers to handle election board duties at the precinct level.
Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander must recruit three people to staff the new Hilton Garden Inn poll, known as Cecil Township No. 6.
In North Strabane Township No. 4, which will be set inside the municipal building on Route 519, two people are needed. At both North Strabane Intermediate School, 20 Giffin Drive, and Waterdam Church, 208 Galley Road, three people are being sought.
Those interested in the positions should contact the elections office at 724-228-6750.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The base rate for those who fill the positions is $130 per day, which begins before the polls open at 7 a.m. and lasts until after they close at 8 p.m.
The elections office prefers those who serve on election boards be residents of the municipality, but any Washington County registered voter – who must be 18 years old by Election Day – may apply.