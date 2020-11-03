Washington County Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan said Monday that she has twice tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but because she is exhibiting some symptoms, she is quarantining.
Acting on medical advice, she has chosen to limit her Election Day and election night in-person duties as chairman of the Washington County Election Board at the Courthouse Square office building.
“I will not be physically there out of an abundance of caution and for the well-being of others,” Irey Vaughan said.
Both she and Commissioner Nick Sherman, who tested positive last week for COVID-19, will be handling election matters by phone.
Commission Vice Chairman Larry Maggi is participating in a vaccine clinical trial conducted by Pfizer Pharmaceutical company, but he has not been informed if he is receiving the vaccine or an inert substance commonly known as a placebo.
“I feel great,” Maggi wrote in a text message. “No symptoms of any kind. I have had several COVID tests, all negative.”