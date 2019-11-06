Washington County’s two third-class cities, Washington and Monongahela, saw all Democrats elected and reelected to mayoral and council positions, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.
Democrat Scott Putnam was reelected Tuesday to serve a second four-year term as Washington mayor, beating his Republican challenger, Mark Kennison, by more than 100 votes, with 10 of 11 precincts counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
“I’m glad for four more years,” Putnam said. “A lot of good work has been done in my first term and I want to continue that in the next four years.”
Putnam, a project manager and engineer for Alex Paris Contracting Inc., beat Kennison with 54% of votes to Kennison’s 46%. Kennison owns the President’s Pub and is part-owner of his family’s development company Kennison Strategic.
Putnam said in this next term, he wants to continue focusing on the city’s home renovation program, which he said has “done great things for our neighborhoods.” He said putting funding into home renovations, keeps families in their homes and houses off the city’s demolition list. He said he also wants to continue improvements to the city’s stormwater infrastructure.
Democrat Kenneth Westcott retained his seat on council for a third term, with 31% of votes. Westcott has served 18 years in the city, two on council before he was elected to two terms as mayor in 1999. Then, he was elected to council in 2011, and won a second term.
The other open seat, for which Monda Williams did not seek reelection, was won by Democrat Joseph Pintola, owner of Hungry Jose’s tavern and Julian’s Catering, with 28% of votes.
The two Republicans who ran unsuccessfully for council are Joseph DeThomas, who works at Komatsu Mining and is a member of Teamsters Local No. 585, and Dana Hammond, a district manager for BFS Companies. DeThomas had 22% of votes, and Hammond garnered 19%.
In the county’s other city election, Democrat Gregory Garry, who currently serves as Monongahela treasurer, became the city’s next mayor for a four-year term, according to unofficial results. With 63% of votes, Garry beat his Republican challenger Claudia Williams, a local business owner and current member of the city’s council, who had 36% of votes. According to unofficial results, Garry won 592 votes to Williams’ 335 votes.
The current mayor, Bob Kepics, did not seek reelection.
Two Democrats, Ken Kulak, a local architect, and Daryl Miller, retained their seats for another four years on Monongahela’s council. Kulak had 36%, or 529 votes, and Miller had 33%, or 487 votes. Their Libertarian challenger, Chad DeSantis, received 26%, which amounts to 376 votes.