Plans call for newly-elected state Rep. Eric Davanzo to be sworn in Monday in the State Capitol in Harrisburg.
Davanzo, 43, of Southmoreland Township, a Republican, won a special election March 17 in the 58th Legislative District to succeed Justin Walsh, who resigned from the seat when he became a Westmoreland County judge.
The location of Davanzo’s first office space will be in the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Building, but because of the novel coronavirus, the premises are closed to those who might otherwise be visiting in person, according to a House GOP news release.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Constituents have access to help with state-related problems and questions by calling 724-542-0349 or visiting RepDavanzo.com.
In a news release, Davanzo, who lives in the Smithton area, said he is working to secure a second office about which he will share details later before hosting open houses at each location when social distancing is no longer necessary.
Davanzo amassed 2,494 votes to Democrat Robert Prah’s 1,839. Libertarian Ken Bach of Smithton had 3% of the vote with 134.
Both Davanzo, who will fill the remainder of Walsh’s unexpired term, and Prah, a Rostraver Township resident, have filed as candidates for the June 2 primary in which they are running unopposed. The general election, scheduled for Nov. 3, will determine the winner of a full, two-year term.
Voter turnout in the 66 precincts comprising the 58th Legislative District, was 20.7% according to Westmoreland County Elections Department.
The 58th District lies solely within Westmoreland County and includes Monessen and North Belle Vernon, among other communities.