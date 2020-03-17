A Republican from South Huntingdon Township appeared to be poised to win the special election Tuesday for the state’s 58th House District in Westmoreland County.
Eric Davanzo, 43, a union carpenter, captured the majority of the votes for the office, which represents a large slice of the county from Monessen to Jeannette, according to unofficial election results.
Davanzo said he claimed a victory shortly after 10 p.m. He led Democrat Robert Prah Jr. with more than 52% of the vote, according to county election results.
“We’re excited, he said. “We’re looking forward to getting to work for the people.”
Prah, 38, a veteran from Rostraver Township, faced Davanzo in the special election along with Libertarian Ken Bach, 52, a businessman in Smithton.
Prah captured about 40% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.
The special election went on despite Westmoreland County issuing a state of emergency Saturday over the coronavirus pandemic.
While Democrats pleaded for the election to be postponed, it wasn’t at the conclusion of Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Sewickley, who urged voters in a Saturday news release to bring their own ball point pens to sign their names at polling places.
Turzai also stated that some polling places would be regularly sanitized throughout the day.
“These are smart moves to protect the public while also encouraging this important act of democracy to continue without delay,” Turzai said.
The election was called to replace Justin Walsh, a Republican from Rostraver, who was elected in November to the bench in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
Voter turnout was nearly 19%, the county said.