Natalie Mihalek
Political party: Republican
Age: 41
Home municipality: Upper St. Clair
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Pittsburgh; law degree, Appalachian School of Law
Q: How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A: Serving in elected office during the COVID-19 crisis, it is my duty as a policymaker to strike a balance between public safety and economic stability. We must protect our most vulnerable citizens and direct resources to our nursing homes. While taking action to mitigate the spread of COVID, we can recognize the impact it has had on our lives from the way we learn to the way we communicate. The fragility of the overseas supply chain is on full display. We must look within when it comes to manufacturing. With our world-class workforce and legacy of manufacturing, Pennsylvania can lead the nation to a new era of home grown goods so we are never in a situation again like we were back in March.
Sharon Guidi
Political party: Democratic
Age: 64
Home municipality: Peters Township
Education: Master’s in education from Carlow University; bachelor’s of science in education from the University of Pittsburgh
Occupation: Teacher
Guidi did not respond to an emailed request for a response to the COVID-19 question.
The 40th District includes all of Upper St. Clair, Peters Township and Bethel Park wards 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.