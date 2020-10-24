Sara-Summer Oliphant
Political party: Democratic
Age: 42
Home municipality: South Park Township
Occupation: Homemaker
Education: Bachelor of arts in mass communications from Point Park University
Q: How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A: I believe continuing to limit the number of people gathered in one place, enforcing mask wearing and quick response to spikes are vital to limit the spread. I also don’t think one blanket number for max capacity for restaurants and bars is the answer. Fifty percent for one restaurant may be very different from another. Those making these decisions need to work alongside businesses to determine the best course of action for each establishment. Also, we need to be offering parents viable options so they are able to work while kids may not be back in a physical school.
Mike Puskaric
Political party: Republican
Age: 30
Home municipality: Union Township
Occupation: Director of settlement operations
Education: Graduate of Seton Hill University with a degree in communications
Puskaric did not respond to an email requesting an answer to the COVID-19 question.
The 39th District includes Finleyville Borough and Nottingham, Somerset and Union townships in Washington County, and part of the South Hills in Allegheny County.