The move was only about 10 yards, but the shift of a ballot drop box that had been placed in a hallway in early October to the elections office interior last week has caused some voters to call Washington County about their concerns.
White signs with red letters and arrows point the path to the ballot box, which was moved to the elections office for security purposes.
“People are calling in right now because the drop box was removed,” Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan said Wednesday.
She is also chairman of the Washington County Election Board.
“People are thinking we’ve eliminated it. I don’t know why.”
County and state officials are encouraging voters who have requested a postal or absentee ballot to fill them out, follow enclosed instructions about using the double envelopes, sign and date the outer envelope, and either mail them or drop them off at the elections office. In Washington and Greene counties, the ballot drop box is in the respective elections offices.
Those dropping off or voting early in person with a paper ballot will have the ballot stamped with the time and date when it arrives at the Washington County elections office.
Although the Washington County ballot box is now behind a counter, the voter is welcome to personally place his or her ballot in the box, Irey Vaughan said.
As of Tuesday night, Washington County had processed 40,685 requests for absentee and mail-in ballots, and 23,008 have been returned for tabulation, said Melanie Ostrander, Washington County elections director.
All elections are about numbers.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar predicted last week that the number of Keystone State registered voters would hit the 9 million mark, and she turned out to be correct.
In a Zoom press conference Wednesday morning, Boockvar noted 9,050,870 Pennsylvanians are now registered voters, including 4,229,397 Democrats, 3,526,857 Republicans, 904,440 with no affiliation and 399,176 members of other parties.
Washington County now has just over a thousand more registered Republicans than Democrats.
Ostrander said a few stragglers whose data has not yet transferred from other counties before Monday’s registration deadline is likely to affect the numbers slightly, but she said there are now 67,402 Republicans in Washington County, 66,405 Democrats and 18,545 independents and minor-party affiliates.
A year ago, Washington County was home to 65,827 Democrats and 59,059 Republicans. As recently as the 1980s, Democrats outnumbered Republicans 3 to 1.
“I’m happy to see the number of registered voters has increased,” said Irey Vaughan, a GOP member. “I’m pleased there has been a conservative movement to register more voters of my party affiliation.
“Engaging more voters in a party of one’s choice, that is a good thing for our community.”
Irey Vaughan plans to vote in person Nov. 3.
As Election Day nears, another deadline looms.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.
“Even though the deadline is Oct. 27, do it today,” Boockvar urged.
“If you’re not going to vote in person on Election Day, do not wait. Drop off your ballot in person if you can.
“Please don’t return a naked ballot, because it won’t count.”
A ballot marked with votes must be placed in the secrecy envelope that reads “Official Election Ballot.” This envelope is then placed in the larger ballot-return envelope and sealed. The voter must fill in the voter’s declaration on the ballot return envelope, and it must be signed and dated.
“If they’re going to be mailed, they need to be mailed this week,” Boockvar said.
“To make sure it’s counted, it should be mailed by Nov. 3. That’s the fundamental message.
“Cast your ballot if possible in person before Nov. 3. Just get it in before Nov. 3.”