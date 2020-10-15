Robert Prah Jr.
Party: Democratic
Age: 38
Home Municipality: Fellsburg, Rostraver Township
Occupations: Major in the United States Army Reserve; Director of military and veterans affairs, California University of Pennsylvania; criminal justice and homeland security adjunct, Westmoreland College
Education: Bachelor of science in criminal justice, master of science, legal studies and homeland security, both from California University of Pennsylvania; U.S. Army Command & General Staff Officers’ Course, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
Q.How would you tame the COVID-19 pandemic while rebuilding the economy?
A.Facts are facts: leaders on both sides of the aisle continue to fail us. The partisan back-and-forth is not working. They have turned this health crisis into a political chess game. A Pennsylvania and regional bi-partisan working group should have been formed to implement clear direction coupled with a plan to save lives and sustain our businesses. I haven’t seen any local state representative detail a plan, let alone work together in a bi-partisan manner, other than continuously criticize the other party on social media. Real leadership is the first step to taming the pandemic and rebuilding our struggling economy.
Eric M. Davanzo
Party: Republican
Age: 44
Home Municipality: Smithton
Occupations: State representative and union carpenter
Education: Yough High School, class of 1994
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. I continue to be an advocate for safely reopening our businesses and schools while providing financial relief for small businesses that have been negatively affected by the pandemic. I have been and will continue to assist those trying to navigate the unemployment compensation system to get them the financial support they need for their families. We should be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines as best we are able and we need to respect each other as everyone reacts differently to the situation that we are all in. We are all in this together.