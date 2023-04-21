East Washington Borough’s Cleanup Day has been postponed from Saturday until April 29, the borough announced Thursday.
The cleanup was rescheduled due to this weekend’s forecast, which calls for rain Saturday.
Additional cleanups were scheduled for Saturday at locations throughout Washington and Fayette counties. Volunteers should check that their Earth Day cleanup is still on before heading to a site.
