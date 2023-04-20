On April 22, 1970, about 20 million people across the United States marched to protest factory pollution and other harmful industry byproducts, to fight deforestation and animal extinction, and to raise awareness.
The day was called Earth Day.
Since that first impassioned event, Earth Day has grown into a globally recognized day of advocacy and action. This year, several area parks are hosting Earth Day cleanup events, some in tandem with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, to make area towns cleaner, greener and healthier.
The following Earth Day celebrations continue into the last weekend of April, with two bonus cleanups scheduled for April 29.
Washington County
The Mingo Creek County Park Cleanup runs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Volunteers should meet at Shelter 4, dressed appropriately for the weather and light hiking. Gloves and trash bags will be provided, along with hot dogs and bottled water following the cleanup.
Registration is encouraged. To register, or for more information, contact the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.
Cross Creek County Park Cleanup, also sponsored by the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation, begins at 10 a.m. April 22.
Volunteers should gather at Cross Creek County Park Shelter 3, on the Route 50 side, where trash bags and gloves will be provided.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and light hiking. Grilled hot dogs and bottled water will be provided around noon.
Registration is recommended. Call the parks and recreation department at 724-228-6867 to register, or for more information.
East Washington Borough’s cleanup, organized by East Washington and the Parks and Shade committee, starts at 9 a.m. April 22.
Volunteers will meet at the Borough Public Works salt lot on East Beau Street, where they will be provided gloves, vests and garbage bags.
Groups will spend the day at Nicholas Cumer Park, Memorial Park or around the borough sign. Waterproof boots are recommended for light hiking through wooded areas.
Registration is required. Complete the sign-up form online at https://eastwash.com/looking-for-volunteers-for-earth-day-neighborhood-clean-up-day-2023/ or call 724-222-2929 for more information.
City of Washington Spring Cleanup Day is a cleanup-dumpster hybrid event hosted by Cleanup Our County Inc., which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.
City residents are encouraged to join forces with neighbors to clean their streets, or discard of unwanted items and trash at the dumpster located at the corner of Dunn Avenue and East Wheeling Street.
Dumpsters are for general disposal. Tires, televisions, paint and chemicals are prohibited.
Volunteers are encouraged to register with Jeff Donatelli at jdonatelli@washingtonpa.us.
Marianna Borough Cleanup Day begins at 9 a.m. at the municipal building, 1 Procasky Road.
Registration is recommended. Those interested in cleaning up Marianna April 22 should call 724-267-4449 or email mariannaborough@yahoo.com.
Closing out the month of April are two cleanup events, both scheduled for April 29, one week after Earth Day.
Canonsburg Parks and Recreation, Friends of the Park and the borough board of supervisors are hosting Canonsburg Town Park Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will meet at the VFW Pavilion, where gloves and trash bags will be provided. Refreshments will also be provided.
People of all ages are welcome to attend; no registration is required, though participants may RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/canonsburg-town-park-clean-up-/757301482428992/?mibextid=Z0UBBX.
Centerville Borough Community Cleanup, a dumpster event, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Residents of Centerville are invited to dispose of household items and other junk at dumpsters located at four areas throughout the borough. Electronics and hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Dumpsters will be located at the Denbo-Vesta Six Volunteer Fire Department at 415 Low Hill Row, Brownsville; the Denbo-Vesta Six Playground at 935 Main Street, Denbo; the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department at 14 Fire Hall Road, Richeyville; and the intersection of Third and Race streets in Vestaburg.
For more information on the Centerville Borough cleanup, contact Carrie Kondratiuk at office@centervilleboro.org or call 724-785-9206.
Fayette County
City of Uniontown Cleanup Day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Volunteers should arrive at the lot across the street from the Maple Garden Apartments on Gallatin Avenue for check-in by 8:45 a.m. Glove and trash bags will be provided. Limited curbside pickup is available by calling 724-430-2900.
Additionally, the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brownsville Earth Day Cleanup starts at 10 a.m. April 22 at the common area of Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front Street, Brownsville.
For more information on the event, reach out to Shane Ronzio at 724-466-2971 or email shaneronziocouncil@outlook.com.
Freshen Up Fayette cleanup event, hosted by Fayette County Drug and Alcohol, begins at 11 a.m. at a park within each school district.
Registration is required. Once signed up, volunteers receive an email with details about their designated park’s cleanup event.
To be part of Freshen Up Fayette, register with Ashley Howes at ahowes@fcdaa.org, or call 724-970-9725 for more information.
The City of Connellsville Parks and Recreation is hosting a clean up at Yough River Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Earth Day
For more information, reach out to Frank Jacobyansky at 724-812-2589, or email fjacobyansky@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.