Family members of the Canonsburg woman killed in a wrong-way crash in 2021 appeared miffed over a plea agreement with the motorist who was driving drunk before the fatal crash, although they said at the defendant’s sentencing hearing Tuesday that they would still forgive her for her actions that night.

“I’m afraid to look at her,” Jamar Davis said in the courtroom as he stood merely feet away from Kristina Rose Coyne before her sentencing. “But, we forgive you. I wanted to look you in the eyes and forgive you. If the shoe was on the other foot, we would want grace and mercy.”

Holly Ann Davis

Holly Ann Davis

