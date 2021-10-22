Residents of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties with unused or unwanted prescription drugs are invited to safely dispose of them at sites throughout the region Saturday as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day.
“People think, ‘I’ll just flush them down the commode.’ That’s not really great for our water table, our water supply,” said John Fox, drug and alcohol director of Greene County Drug and Alcohol Program. “This is a really safe way to dispose of (prescription drugs).”
Last year, Greene County hosted take back day at the fairgrounds to comply with the CDC’s pandemic guidelines. This year, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church Street entrance to the Greene County Courthouse.
Fox said there will be other events across Greene County – several pharmacies and police stations collect unused and unwanted drugs year-round – but the main take-back day event is at the courthouse.
“Anybody who wants to get rid of unneeded or expired medication, we’ll take anything,” he said.
In Washington County, residents can dispose of prescription drugs, ointments and pet medications at several sites, including the Peters Township police department, Mingo Creek County Park office and Shop ‘n Save along Pike Street in Canonsburg.
“Our program has been extremely successful in keeping the prescription drugs out of our water tables and our landfills,” said Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome. “We’ll gain anywhere from in the high 3 to 400 pounds of prescription drugs.”
Rhome said it’s important to discard prescription drugs safely so they don’t fall into the wrong hands – like children – and said people often wonder where their medication goes after it’s been collected at a site.
“I think people are always a little apprehensive; they want to know what’s going to happen once they give us the prescription,” Rhome said. “It’s protected by our police department. We take it to the DEA. From there, it continues to be under the protection of armed guard, if you will. It ultimately is incinerated and disposed of properly.”
Those who can’t make the event may dispose of outdated medications year-round in collection boxes at Burgettstown’s borough building and several police stations throughout Washington County.
In Fayette County, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital and Uniontown City Police station will be collecting prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sheriff James Custer said people can also discard unwanted and unused drugs at the Footedale, Farmington and Fairchance volunteer fire departments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Year-round boxes are located in both Fayette County hospitals and inside the courthouse.
“In 2019, (there) was a good turnout, participation,” said Custer, who is hoping for another good turnout at tomorrow’s event. “It just helps the awareness, and the safety of getting it out of a home. It brings awareness that these programs are out there.”
To locate a prescription drug drop-off near you, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.