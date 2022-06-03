Britanie Housel, of New Freeport, Greene County, was scheduled for a C-section June 2 at Washington Hospital. So when her husband, Jarrod Corwin, opened a text message earlier this week that read Housel’s water had broken, he was surprised.
Even more surprising: When the couple arrived to Washington Hospital’s CARE Center for Family Birth and Women’s Health, Corwin’s sister, Miranda Stoneking, and her husband, Cody, were already there.
“I didn’t even know my sister was being induced. To become a parent the same time my sister does, that’s pretty cool,” Corwin said. “Just having (a kid) the same day as a sibling, not even an hour apart, that’s insane. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Corwin and Housel welcomed their second child, daughter Maria, into the world at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. At 12:55 p.m. the same day, the Stonekings had their third child, a healthy baby boy named Walker.
“I thought it was funny because she was due to be induced on my other son’s birthday. We thought those two are gonna share a birthday,” said Miranda Stoneking, of Sycamore. “And then at 9 we found out that (Britanie) was actually on her way to the hospital. We got there and she came right after us. I was super excited to get to share (the experience) with her.”