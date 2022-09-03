Upgrades to the Domestic Violence Service of Southwestern PA’s Washington Safe House are complete, thanks to a crew of volunteers from Range Resources.
The project wrapped last week, and fresh coats of paint, window treatments, new furniture and updated decor make the space brighter and more welcoming.
“This has been an incredible transformation for our Washington Safe House,” Cherish Diviney, director of community outreach, said in a news release. “The new space is so fresh and bright and will be so comforting for our clients during what is typically a very difficult time in their lives.”
DVSSP operates two safe houses: The updated Washington Safe House, and a second location in Fayette County. The houses offer security to women in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties who are experiencing domestic violence. The nonprofit provides transportation for those who cannot get to the safe houses on their own, and provides residents with shelter, food, clothing and other amenities, including support groups and individual counseling.
Children’s services are also offered at the safe houses, which offer indoor and outdoor play areas.
When Range Resources’ women employee resource group RENEW learned the Washington Safe House was in need of updates, they and other company volunteers jumped at the chance to give back.
“Our employee volunteers were inspired by DVSSP’s mission and really wanted to make the living area a place of comfort for the community,” Range Corporate Communications Specialist and project lead Nina Pompeani said in the news release. “Most of the volunteer hours were contributed by members of our women employee resource group, RENEW, which was a great way for the group to serve other women and hopefully empower them along the way.”
Along with updates to the living room area, volunteers upgraded the kitchen furniture, and spruced up the new wooden dining table with a sweet little succulent.
“Our clients have told me that this new space makes them feel at peace, and gives them somewhere to relax that isn’t their room,” Diviney said. “The beautiful new space will also create an extra feeling of pride for our staff.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, reach out to DVSSP online at https://www.peacefromdv.org/, or dial the 24/7 hotline: 800-791-4000.
