Clients working with DVSSP now have free access to OhanaLink Purple, a safe, secure communication tool that connects victims of domestic violence to advocates, family members and friends. The mobile app features secure messaging, access to resources and Traceless Security.

Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania is getting techie.

The area nonprofit, which serves men, women and children in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, announced earlier this month it has partnered with woman-owned, Western Pennsylvania-based OhanaLink Technologies to provide those experiencing domestic violence a secure communication channel while they seek help.

