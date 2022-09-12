Dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes paddled playfully in the pool Saturday during the Washington Park’s Bark in the Park POOL Day.
“We were looking forward to this,” said Holly Janflone, who along with her brother Joe Janflone brought their dog Champ to test the swimming pool’s waters.
Champ has only ever swum “just in the creek,” Holly Janflone said.
The 4-year-old German shepherd certainly took to the water like a champ, and was all tail wags as he chased toys into the blue.
While many dogs didn’t stray far from the small pool, some of the more adventurous pooches were called to the deeper, bigger pool.
“This is hysterical,” smiled Dorothy Tecklenberg, whose Bernese mountain dog Kyanite swam upright, paws splashing water all around. “I never get my dogs here, so I’m happy I finally did.”
All of the pups in attendance were happy, too. They timidly tested the waters or confidently bounded down the paw-friendly ladder to tread, splash or catch balls, Frisbees and other toys. Kyanite led dogs around the big and small pools in a four-legged game of Follow the Leader.
“This is top-tier entertainment,” said Jorryn Goudy, who is one of Kyanite’s best buds. “She’s also loving it. That’s the best part.”
When fur babies had exhausted themselves, they were invited to shake – er, dry off – with a complimentary pup cup from the park pool’s concession stand, which also dished up eats for human visitors.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” said park director DeAnna Martin, who brought her Great Dane Winston along for the fun. “We had, like, 20 dogs, which I was very pleased with. The humane society came out and joined us. We set up a grooming station; every dog got a ticket for a pup cup.”
This is the first season Washington Park Pool has opened since the pandemic, and this summer marks Martin’s first doggie swim. She said it was such a great time, park staff is already excited to host an end-of-season canine pool party next summer.
Entry was $5 per dog, and all proceeds benefit the Washington Park’s newest dog-friendly project, a dog park that is currently under construction.
“We’re about 60% done,” said Martin, noting she’s hoping the dog park will open for next summer.
Until then, dogs are invited to walk through the park with their two-legged besties and enjoy sweet dreams of summertime swims.
