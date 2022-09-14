Pennsylvania pooches are living their best lives.
The "States with the Most Spoiled Dogs 2022" survey, conducted by Forbes Advisor, reveals Pennsylvania's pampered pups lead lives only slightly less bougie than dogs living the fast life in New York, the Hollywood life in California and the adventure life in Washington state.
"Emmy is the perfect member of our small little family," said Jessica Snyder, a Canonsburg native who now resides in Irwin with her partner Ryan Kramer and their pit bull. "We include her in everything: walks, dinner, treat time, TV time, bedtime. We can't imagine our lives without her. We love her so much."
Over the past decade, pet culture has leveled up. Like parents-to-be who put their names on prestigious schools' waiting lists before the stork arrives, dog mommas and poppas nationwide secure spots at local doggie day cares before bringing their four-legged friend home.
"We're millennials. They're our kids," laughed Caitlyn Arroyo-Myers, customer-turned-manager at Pampered Paw Resort in Washington. "I have two dogs (Remus and Moya). The first time I ever called Pampered Paws was about a month before I even had Remus. I knew when I got a puppy, I wanted him to do day care. I wanted him to be social, and I wanted him to have a true pack life."
In the past several years, doggie day cares – a luxury on which most baby boomers did not splurge – have evolved to resemble resorts. They're clean, climate-controlled spaces where dogs run and play all day while their owners work.
Many, like Guten Morgen Kennels in Washington and Kritter Kuts & Kennels in Rice's Landing, offer grooming services. Pampered Paws recently expanded, and offers in-house grooming and veterinary services.
"Our clients love it. They spoil their dogs because they love their dogs, and then they bring them here and we love on them even more," said Arroyo-Myers.
Spoiled, indeed. Forbes Advisor reported 64% of Pennsylvania dog owners dress their pups in style, often pairing fun accessories with runway-worthy outfits.
"Baylie always get a new Halloween costume every year," said Rachel Confort, of Washington. "She has been an avocado and mermaid in the past. It can be sometimes hard to find clothes for an 85 pound German shepherd."
Snyder's dog Emmy swaps out her collar, depending on the season.
"(Emmy) gets seasonal collars with a flower charm. We call them her jewelry," said Snyder. "She gets so excited to get new ones."
Pennsylvania's dogs also get excited for spontaneous gifts. According to "States with the Most Spoiled Dogs 2022," dog owners are 35% more likely to spoil their pup than their significant other.
"I am more likely to pick up a toy or a bag of treats for Cash just to show him love and affection and to let him know he's valued," said Marque Marry, of Washington, whose black lab enjoys eggs in the morning, homemade treats daily and professional grooming services.
Along with all the cuddles – Marry's pup shares a bed with her – most dogs in Pennsylvania are treated frequently to "puppuccinos," the whipped-cream cups made popular in Starbucks drive-thrus but now served at chain and local coffee shops nationwide. Dogs also look forward to that glorious day each month when their subscription box filled with toys and treats arrives in the mail.
Since launching its monthly BarkBox in 2012, BARK has served more than 6.5 million dogs, with 2.3 million active subscriptions to date.
"We've seen all dog parents subscribe to BARK, no matter their age," said Stacie Grissom, director of content and communications, in an email, noting it's not just young folk who treat their dogs like royalty. "We'll design toys that cater to certain generations or people, such as Home Alone toys for millennials, Sesame Street toys for parents, Glossier toys for Gen Z, weed-themed toys for anyone."
Last year, BARK sent out a dog parent survey. The results: 70% of dog owners reported their relationship with their fur baby grew stronger during the pandemic.
"At BARK, we know that dogs aren't pets; they're family," said Grissom.
"Dogs are hilarious, weird, and unabashedly themselves. They have endless love for us and will always show up next to you on the couch, no matter what is happening in the world."
That is, perhaps, why dog parents show up big time for their four-legged friends.
"I believe our generaion spoinls their pets more now ... because people are waiting longer to have children. We don't consider (Bailey) just a pet but an actual member of our family," Confort said.
Arroyo-Myers speculates the rising cost of child care plays a role in couples' decision to put off having human kids, and fur babies offer many the ability to "nurture a creature" without the added costs of diapers, school and other expenses.
"I love my Emmy, and I treat her like my child," Snyder said, echoing Arroyo-Myers' speculations. "She is always spoiled."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.