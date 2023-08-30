Pups of all ages splish-splashed in the clear blue waters of the Greene County Water Park Aug. 20, during the annual Dog Gone Pool Party. The event, hosted by the Humane Society of Greene County and sponsored by Ronnette Watters of Watters Pools and R&D Watters Inc., in honor of Ron Watters, Kenny Denny and Tim Lemley, drew a large crowd of dogs and their humans from Greene County and beyond. The afternoon of fun in the sun offered dogs a chance to cool off in the pool, make new friends and enjoy treats. This year’s event raised more than $2,500 for the Humane Society of Greene County. “We are grateful,” said director Jane Gapen. For more information on the humane society and its efforts, visit https://greenepet.org/.
Dog days of summer
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
