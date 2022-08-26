Summer days are drifting away, but local pools are hosting one last hurrah for the area’s four-legged friends.
The Humane Society of Greene County is bringing back its Dog Gone Pool Party, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“Families come from as far away as Pittsburgh for this event,” said Jane Gapen, executive director of the humane society. “Everybody’s in the pool with their dogs. It’s the funniest thing. It’s my very favorite event. I’m glad we’re doing it again.”
The pool party, founded in 2005 and sponsored by Watters Pools, begins at noon Saturday at the Water Park in Waynesburg. Dogs of all sizes and ages are welcome to splish-splash with their two-legged and new four-legged friends until 3 p.m.
Along with swimming, prizes (dog puzzles, ball launchers, leashes and bow ties) will be awarded in a variety of categories, including Miss Congeniality, Friendliest Dog, Best Bathing Suit and Best Diver.
“There aren’t a lot of diving dogs, so it’s usually the same German shorthaired pointer every year that dives,” laughed Gapen.
The Dog Gone Pool Party is the humane society’s most popular fundraising event, Gapen said, and watching owners interact with their pups in the pool is heartwarming.
Owners are required to provide their dog’s proof of vaccination at the pool entrance. Lifeguards will be on duty.
One week after the Dog Gone Pool Party in Waynesburg, Washington Park Pool will host its Bark in the Park Pool Party. The two-hour event starts at noon Sept. 10.
Admission is $5 per pup, and proceeds will be split between the pool and a new dog park.
“We already started (the dog park),” said park director DeAnna Martin, noting the Dreamers and other volunteers spent the summer creating a dog-friendly space within Washington Park. “All the posts are in, some of the fencing is hung. We wiped our budget out – we spent a lot of our money on the supplies. We’re building that budget back up.”
Pooches will enjoy paddling alongside their new fur-pals during the park party. Note only canines are allowed in the water at Washington Park’s dog-a-palooza.
For more information on the Dog Gone Pool Party, visit https://greenepet.org/ or call the Humane Society of Greene County at 724-627-9988.
For more on Bark in the Park Pool Party, follow the Washington Park on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thewashingtonpark/ or dial 724-228-2812.
