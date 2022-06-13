Residents displaced after Donora apartment fire

At least seven families were displaced Monday morning after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Donora.
All of the residents living in the multi-unit building at 681 McKean Ave. were able to escape the fire, although some pets were still unaccounted for hours after crews were dispatched.
The American Red Cross said it was providing resources and assistance to 12 adults and four children in the seven units.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, along with the damage to the building.
