Pennsylvania hunters now have the option of carrying digital licenses in place of paper ones thanks to Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new hunting and fur taker system.
“The ability to issue digital licenses is just one advantage offered by the new HuntFishPA system,” Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services, said in a news release. “Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home. It’s a convenient option that’s available to hunters in the seasons that are about to begin.”
Earlier this year, the PGC approved digital licenses and permits. When an email address is provided on the application, the applicant will receive his or her license as a PDF.
Hunters and trappers who purchased 2021-2022 licenses before the digital licenses were approved can download PDFs to their smartphones or electronic devices through their HuntFishPA account.
Although licenses and permits are available electronically, hunters and trappers will still need to carry paper harvest tags. Those who purchase their licenses online will receive harvest tags through the mail.