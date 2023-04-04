Pike Run and the aquatic life that calls it home may have been spared long-term damage from underground mine subsidence that swallowed part of the stream in Daisytown last month.

Heavy rain and other tributaries continued to feed the waterway after the sinkhole developed March 23 under the stream bed near Pike Run Drive and diverted water into the abandoned Vesta No. 4 mine before discharging it back into Pike Run about a half-mile away.

