Democratic voters turned out at a higher rate for Tuesday’s primary election in Washington County compared to Republicans despite having fewer competitive countywide races.
While more Republicans voted in the primary than Democrats – 18,746 votes compared to 17,494 – their turnout percentage was noticeably lower due to the GOP’s growing party registration advantage in the county.
More than 31% of registered Democrats participated in the primary, while only about 28% of Republicans came out to vote Tuesday, according to Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander.
That came as somewhat of a surprise considering nearly every countywide race for Republicans had multiple candidates as Washington County has shifted more red in recent years. Washington County Republican Party Chairman Sean Logue brushed off any concerns about the lower voter turnout and instead focused on the competitive races up and down the ballot.
“I thought it was a hotly contested race and shows the power of the Republican Party in Washington County,” Logue said. “I’m proud of everyone who ran. They all ran pristine campaigns … and I look forward to us coming together for the general election in November.”
But Washington County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Christina Proctor said she thinks the momentum is on her party’s side as they try to take back the board of commissioners and several county row offices that fell into Republican hands over the past four years.
“I think they definitely had more contested races than we did,” Proctor said. “That helps with party unity. We don’t have the same infighting and friction as the Republicans.”
While there has been much hype around political newcomers shaking up the election, it was mostly establishment candidates who won in both primaries.
Nick Sherman and Electra Janis will be the nominees for Republicans in the race for the three-member county board of commissioners, and will face Larry Maggi and Cindy Fisher in the November general election. However, former Republican Mark Kennison indicated Tuesday that he will be running for commissioner as an independent, which could affect the outcome if he splinters off votes from either Sherman or Janis.
“Mark is a great patriot and we thank him for everything he’s done for the Republican Party,” Logue said.
While Proctor was unsure how Kennison’s candidacy could impact the race, she said the Democrats are also focusing on trying to win the row office positions in the courthouse. Although those countywide races on the Democratic ticket were not competitive with only one candidate running for each position, school board races across the county had numerous people on the ticket, which may have pushed the higher Democratic turnout rate.
“Obviously, the base of the election deniers was not as big as the moderate base,” Proctor said of the Republicans.
“We’re still energized as a political party,” she added. “We’re as fired up and as scared for our country and elections as we were a couple of years ago, and we know we can’t let our guard down.”
The only county incumbent to lose Tuesday night was Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis, who was defeated in the Republican primary by challenger Ray Phillips, who received 56% of the vote compared 44% for Davis. Phillips will now face Democrat Bobby Dellorso, who ran unopposed in the primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.