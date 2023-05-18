Maggi Fisher

Maggi Fisher

Submitted photo

Democrats Cindy Fisher, center, and Larry Maggi, watch election totals stream in Tuesday night.

Democratic voters turned out at a higher rate for Tuesday’s primary election in Washington County compared to Republicans despite having fewer competitive countywide races.

While more Republicans voted in the primary than Democrats – 18,746 votes compared to 17,494 – their turnout percentage was noticeably lower due to the GOP’s growing party registration advantage in the county.

