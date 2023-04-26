Circle K shooting scene

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Police mark the parking lot where shell casings were found following the shooting in the parking lot of Circle K in Carmichaels on March 3, 2022.

A Greene County jury will have to decide whether Christopher McKenzie started an “all-out gunfight” in a Carmichaels gas station parking lot or if he was the victim of an assault by a group of teens and then fired his weapon in self defense.

Opening statements by District Attorney David Russo and defense attorney Noah Geary at the onset of McKenzie’s attempted homicide trial Tuesday morning offered different reasons for what led to the shootout at the Circle K gas station last year that injured three of the teens who exchanged gunfire after an attempt to sell an iPhone soured.

