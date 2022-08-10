spoton-1.jpg

Planned Parenthood's female health app Spot On offers users the option of continuing without an account, for extra privacy. Women's rights advocates and others warned folks to delete health apps following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June.

Pro-choice advocates took to the streets and messages warning women to delete health apps flooded the internet after news broke that Roe v. Wade was officially overturned. 

The Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs decision June 24, enacting abortion trigger bans in 13 states and sparking concerns over digital privacy nationwide.

