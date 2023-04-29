A Cumberland Township accountant who was accused of bilking nearly $50,000 from a client when he withheld wage taxes from the Carmichaels-based company but never forwarded the payments to the government agreed to an Alford plea earlier this month in Greene County Court.
Richard Lee Aultman, 73, offered the Alford plea to one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds April 12 and was immediately sentenced to serve a year on probation and pay restitution of $28,840 to Advanced Masonry. An Alford plea means a defendant asserts his innocence but admits evidence could persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty.
