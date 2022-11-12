The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies was a sea of umbrellas Friday morning as people, many dressed in hats or shirts depicting their military branch, gathered under rainy skies for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

“In this rain, we could have easily said it’s canceled. But no, we’re going to honor the veterans,” said Edward A. Hajduk, retired Navy and director of the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. “The people that came out, especially the veterans, they probably served in this type of weather, maybe even worse than this type of weather. Our expectations were that it would still go on, that people would still come out and honor our veterans.”

