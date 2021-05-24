The eastbound on and off ramps at Interstate 70 Exit 17 (Jefferson Avenue) in Washington will be closed from 8 p.m. June 4 until 6 a.m. June 7, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will work to perform paving work on Route 18 at the I-70 intersection. A marked truck detour will be in place using Exit 16 (Jessop Place) exiting onto Sheffield Street to Jessop Place, W. Wylie Avenue to Route 18, and in reverse to enter Interstate 70 east. A separate passenger vehicle detour will be in place using Exit 16 to enter Interstate 70 east and Exit 18 to exit Interstate 17 east, the release said.
A portion of Dillie Road in Washington Township, Greene County, will close between Route 221 and Boyd Road beginning at 6 a.m. today until 5 a.m. July 7, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will work to perform bridge repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Garner Fun Road, Route 18 and W&W Railroad Road, the release said.