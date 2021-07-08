Crews will begin shifting traffic on Interstate 79 north in Cecil Township around 8 p.m. tonight and will be finished by 6 a.m. Friday for work as part of the Southern Beltway project, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Drivers traveling northbound on I-79 will be divided into two separate lanes beginning at Southpointe Boulevard and then rejoining at Morgan Road, the release said.
Traffic traveling in the right lane will be able to use the Southpointe Boulevard Interchange, while the left lane will be through-traffic only. Southbound traffic will not be affected, the release said.
This traffic configuration will remain in place for approximately one month at which time traffic will then be able to use the new northbound and southbound lanes of I-79, the release said.
Speeds are posted at 45 miles-per-hour throughout the work zone and are strictly enforced, the release said.
For more information, visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/22to79.