Traffic across the Canonsburg Lake Bridge has been detoured since Dec. 7, and while birdwatchers and photographers can still be on the lookout for eagles, hawks and herons in the vicinity, there is a crane – not the avian kind – that’s been looming over the area while a temporary road is being built for construction crews on the McDowell Lane side of the bridge near Route 19 in Peters Township. Stone was being dumped from a truck Wednesday morning before snow began falling, which didn’t seem to bother a flock of Canada geese swimming nearby. Carmen Paliotta Contracting Inc. of South Park is handling the project, which will cost a little more than $3.1 million.
Crane looms over Canonsburg Lake during bridge project
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
