Residents of counties in southwestern Pennsylvania are tending so far to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a higher rate than the state as a whole.
Information on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Vaccine Dashboard, updated at noon Sunday, shows that 59,368 Washington County residents are “fully covered,” representing 28.7% of the population. By comparison, the statewide total is 3,180,797, about 24.8% of total residents.
In Greene County, the rate is slightly lower than across the state, with 8,484 residents fully covered, or 23.4%.
Other regional figures are Fayette County, 37,563 fully covered, 29.1%; Allegheny County, 379,064, 31.2%; and Westmoreland County, 97,557, 28.0%.
Regarding deaths related to COVID-19, the state reports Greene County as losing 38 residents, representing 104.9 per population of 100,000. That rate is lower than other counties in the region: Washington, 288 deaths, 139.2 per 100,000; Allegheny 1,882 deaths; 154.8 per 100,000; Westmoreland, 734 deaths, 210.4 per 100,000; and Fayette, 302 deaths, 233.6 per 100,000.
Statewide, 25,988 deaths have been reported, including laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths and clinically confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Additionally, the department reports 956,379 confirmed cases across the state, along with 177,797 probable cases and 4,349,915 negative tests. For southwestern Pennsylvania counties:
- Washington – 10,472 confirmed cases, 6,210 probable, 59,353 negative tests;
- Greene – 2,233 confirmed cases, 899 probable, 9,711 negative tests;
- Fayette – 8,294 confirmed cases, 3,969 probable, 35,701 negative tests;
- Westmoreland – 21,882 confirmed cases, 10,332 probable, 94,970 negative tests;
- Allegheny – 73,065 confirmed cases, 23,009 probable, 399,244 negative tests.
The Department of Health reported 2,640 new COVID-19 cases statewide as of Saturday, down from recent peak of 7,060 on April 12. The cumulative total of cases is 1,131,014, with 4,342,722 negatives and 89% recovered.
If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of an individual’s first positive test or onset of symptoms, that individual is considered to be recovered, according to the department.
For more information, visit www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx.